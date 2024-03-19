These Are The Stars Who Had To Explain They Weren’t Dead

A few celebrities who were declared dead on the internet had to reaffirm their existence, including Josh Seiter and Lil Tay. Lil Tay’s Instagram account posted a statement in August 2023 stating that both she and her sibling had passed away.

Fake Death News Of Celebrities

Later that month, Seiter, on the other hand, gained notoriety when a statement purportedly confirming his death was uploaded on Instagram. The former Bachelorette verified his continued existence on social media shortly after reports of his purported demise surfaced. Josh Seiter claimed that his account had been hacked, yet he is still alive and well. He had been making frantic attempts to enter it. Someone was making fun of my mental condition and his issues with depression and suicidal thoughts in an attempt to play a cruel joke. He expressed regret for the suffering they caused with that post. Seiter also responded to rumors circulated by fans that he staged his demise. All of those claims are baseless and were concocted by someone who had nothing better to do with their spare time. He is particularly sensitive to suicide issues because he is an advocate for mental health.

Death News Of King Charles III

In March 2024, Buckingham Palace made it clear that the monarch was still alive, refuting a false statement that had been circulated by a Russian news agency. The palace is pleased to confirm that the king is still conducting both official and private business, according to a statement. Charles had received therapy for an enlarged prostate one month earlier, and following that, he was given a cancer diagnosis. When Osbourne came across several YouTube postings claiming his death, he was not happy. In January 2021, there were reports that Roberts passed away following his hospitalization for a sepsis-causing urinary tract infection.

Death News Of Actresses

Following his chat with the hospital, Mike Pingel, the actress’s longtime publicist, verified the news to TMZ based on his conversation with Roberts’ partner, Lance O’Brien. Later on, O’Brien received a call from Cedars Sinai Medical Center informing him that his long-term lover wasn’t truly dead. Shortly after her death was declared too soon, she passed away. Spears gained notoriety in 2016 after a hacker pretended to have died and took over Sony Music’s Twitter account. Spears was still alive and well, a pop singer’s representative swiftly emphasized. While some Internet clowns have claimed similar things about her passing over the years, the official Sony Music Twitter account has never done so.