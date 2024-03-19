Kelly Clarkson Has Sued Her Ex-husband Brandon Blackstock Again, Check Full Details

Kelly Clarkson is regaining control of her career with her most recent lawsuit against her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. She claimed that her decision to sue Brandon had nothing to do with the fact that she was receiving alimony. It’s about standing up for what she believes is hers and rightfully hers. The singer, 41, is aware that she will never be able to fully distance herself from Brandon because he is the father of her children, but she also promises not to allow him to take advantage of her.

New Lawsuit Against Brandon Blackstock

News of Clarkson’s March 11 lawsuit against Blackstock, 47, and his father Narvel Blackstock’s management company, Starstruck Entertainment, surfaced earlier this month. She claimed that while she was employed by the company, Starstruck arranged commercial deals as unregistered talent agents, in violation of state labor laws. Since she joined the agency in 2007, Clarkson has been pursuing all commissions, fees, earnings, advances, production fees, and other funds. All agreements between the parties should be deemed void and unenforceable due to Starstruck’s wrongdoings; furthermore, cross-complainants should not pay any money to Starstruck and should immediately withdraw any money they have already paid to Starstruck.

Brandon Blackstock’s Attorney’s Statement

In response to his ex-wife’s most recent lawsuit, Bryan Freedman, Brandon’s attorney, issued a statement saying that it is immoral, unethical, and illegal to try to recoup money from an ex-husband who not only assisted her in her role as manager but also spent it on their kids and Kelly and Brandon’s lifestyle during their marriage. After seven years of marriage and a divorce filing in 2020, Clarkson and Brandon decided to part ways in March 2022. River, 9, and Remington, 7, the couple’s two children, were given primary custody by the former American Idol winner. Until their son and daughter are eighteen, Clarkson is required to pay $45,601 in child support each month. In addition, she gave Brandon a lump sum, tax-free allocation of $1,326,161 upon the completion of their divorce, and she started making monthly payments of $115,000 that stopped in January.

Kelly Clarkson And Brandon Blackstock’s Divorce

She was able to shut that chapter and start over, and it felt like a huge weight had been lifted. The tumultuous divorce between Clarkson and Brandon extended beyond merely the support obligations. In September 2020, Starstruck filed a lawsuit against the musician for millions of dollars, claiming unpaid commissions and breach of contract. The firm claimed to have put a significant amount of time, money, effort, and attention into the singer and had helped Clarkson become a megastar. In November 2020, Clarkson retaliated against Starstruck, accusing them of acting as unlicensed talent agents in violation of California’s Talent Agencies Act. In November 2023, a judge declared that Clarkson’s team at Creative Artists Agency should have been the ones to obtain accords for her, including her position as a judge on The Voice, but the agency had done it dishonestly.