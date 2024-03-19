Nicki Minaj’s New Orleans Show Is Canceled Due To Medical Emergency

Due to illness, Nicki Minaj had to postpone a show as part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. Nicki Minaj’s performance in New Orleans tonight has to be rescheduled due to medical directives, the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans stated on Instagram on Monday, March 18. Since Nicki is still ailing, their crew does not want to take the chance of spreading the illness to others and Nicki’s inability to give NOLA the performance they deserve.

Nicki Minaj’s Musical Tour Is Rescheduled

The 41-year-old Minaj hinted that she wasn’t feeling her best in the days before her show. The performer claimed to have been exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms during the weekend. On March 15, however, Minaj headlined the Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles, where she was warmly welcomed by thousands of fans. The Pink Friday 2 World Tour, which has Monica as a special guest, began in Oakland, California on March 1 and will travel around the US and Europe until coming to an end in Berlin on June 7. Fans were given a sneak peek at what to expect from Minaj’s live performance before her first performance. The next event Minaj has set is for Wednesday, March 20 at Atlanta, Georgia’s State Farm Arena.

Nicki Minaj’s Love Life

Safaree Samuels, whom Minaj has dated since 2003, and she called it quits. Minaj claimed that he had asked her out, but she had turned him down. It’s thought that the breakup of their relationship served as inspiration for several songs on The Pinkprint. Early in 2015, Minaj started dating rapper Meek Mill. She announced that their relationship was over in January 2017. In 2017, she briefly dated Nas, a fellow rapper. In December 2018, Minaj started dating her childhood friend Kenneth “Zoo” Petty. Less than a year later, in August 2019, she applied for a marriage license. She hyphenated his last name to hers and said that they were now legally married in October.

Minaj revealed her first child’s impending arrival on Instagram in July 2020. September 30 is her birthday; she gave birth to a kid she publicly addresses as Papa Bear. We still don’t know his true name. In 2020, Kenneth Petty, the spouse of Minaj, was added to the California Megan’s Law database. Petty was found guilty of an attempted rape in 1995 in New York and faced penalties for not registering as a sex offender in California. He had previously spent almost four years behind bars for the aforementioned offense. In August 2021, Jennifer Hough, the victim of her husband, filed a lawsuit against the pair for mental anguish inflicted, harassment, and intimidation. She also spoke with The Real about the complaint.

Nicki Minaj’s Kid

