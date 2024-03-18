Vanessa Hudgens Is Ready For Spring Based On Her New Pregnancy Look

At a Caliwater Kids launch event at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles on March 16, the High School Musical alum showed off her baby bump in a floral, ruffled baby doll dress. This was less than a week after she revealed her pregnancy at the 2024 Oscars and three days before the official start of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

Expecting First Child

The 35-year-old, who is expecting her first child with husband Cole Tucker, was spotted giving away samples of Caliwater Kids pouches to visitors, posing for pictures with an Easter Bunny performer, and cuddling a real rabbit at a petting zoo.

Nikki Reed, who coparents two children with spouse Ian Somerhalder, and Brooke Burke, who coparents two children with ex-husband David Charvet, joined Vanessa at the event. According to recent photos Vanessa posted on Instagram, the three also made an appearance together at a Caliwater Kids event at the recent Natural Products Expo West 2024 trade conference in Anaheim, California.

Red Carpet Look

Three weeks after marrying Cole, on March 10, 2024, Vanessa made her pregnancy public by flashing her baby belly on the red carpet of the Oscars. She was wearing a black Vera Wang gown.

More than a week after disclosing her pregnancy at the 2024 Oscars, the actress flaunts her growing baby bump in a flowery outfit at the Caliwater Kids launch event at The Grove in Los Angeles in March 2024.

Pictures from a vacation to Disneyland that Vanessa and her friends took in March 2024, a week after Vanessa announced her pregnancy, were shared by Vanessa.