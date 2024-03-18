Find Out Which Stars Are Expecting And Which Stars Gave Birth This Year

In 2024, celebrities like Josh Duhamel, Sienna Miller, and others grew their families. Undoubtedly, 2024 is positioned to witness a significant surge in the number of celebrity babies. Ayesha Curry, Hilary Duff, and Sofia Richie Grainge are just a few of the celebrities on the list of A-listers who plan to give birth in the upcoming months. Naturally, a new generation of reality babies is also about to emerge, as Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules and former Bachelor contestant Sydney Warner have both announced their pregnancy.

Celebrity Kids Born In 2024

On January 3, word leaked out that Miller had delivered her second child, her first with lover Oli Green, earlier that month. Miller and her ex-fiance Tom Sturridge also have an older daughter named Marlowe. Miller underwent an emergency C-section following 27 hours of labor during her first pregnancy. It seemed a terrible trick of the cosmos. Cyan, Guetta and Ledon’s first child was welcomed into the world on March 17. He and his girlfriend posted a picture of the three of them snuggling on Instagram along with the caption, Love is in the air, Welcome Cyan. On March 17, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, the Bachelor alum and Nelson welcomed their first child, a son named Liam Lee.

In an Instagram post, Maluma and Susana Gomez announced the birth of their first child together. Their infant child, Paris Londoño Gomez, was born on March 9th at 8:23 a.m. In an Instagram post featuring a monochrome image of their boy, Tessa revealed that she and Barron had welcomed their third child together. A significant occasion was marked by the actor of Righteous Gemstones and his spouse announcing the birth of their first child together. Beau DeVine was born on Friday, February 16, and the pair joyfully announced the news on Instagram.

DeVine and Bridges shared their excitement about introducing their newborn son to the world in the post. Throughout the article, adorable photos of the new family of three cuddling up in a hospital bed were shared. River Rose, a baby girl, is the first kid that the former reality star, who gained popularity on seasons of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise before assuming the helm as the Bachelor, welcomed with his fiancée Natalie Joy. The pair posted a touching announcement on Instagram on February 5th, happily revealing the newest member of their family. The touching moments as they welcomed their newborn into the world were documented in several pictures.

Celebrities Revealing Their Pregnancy

Ayesha Curry revealed in Sweet July Magazine that she and her husband, NBA player Steph Curry, are expecting their fourth child. Despite their initial belief that they were done having children, Ayesh and Steph concluded last year that someone was missing, according to what she stated in the interview. The Vanderpump Rules actress revealed her second pregnancy. With a picture of her 2-year-old daughter Ocean next to Lala’s bare belly and another of Lala taking prenatal pills, the 33-year-old shared the news on Instagram.

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), Lala said in January that she had begun the process of having a second child through intrauterine insemination (IUI), a fertility procedure in which sperm is inserted into the uterus in an attempt to fertilize an egg. Lala disclosed that she was using a donor and was single at the time. The 40-year-old “Precious” actress Gabby Sidibe revealed her pregnancy to the world with a charming picture of herself looking stunning in a pink outfit at a BabyList event. Sidibe is married to Brandon Frankel.