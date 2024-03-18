Don Toliver And Kali Uchis Welcome Their First Child Together

Kali Uchis revealed that two months after declaring her pregnancy, she and Don Toliver welcomed their first child.

Welcoming Their Baby Boy

“You are everything we could have hoped for & more,” Kali wrote as the caption for an Instagram picture she shared on March 14 that included a video of her and her infant in the hospital. “We are grateful to God for our healthy, gorgeous baby boy and to everyone who sent positive vibes our way. May you and your families always be blessed with health, happiness, and tranquility in your homes.”

The Grammy winner revealed her pregnancy earlier this year in the music video for her song “Tu Corazón Es Mío.” Beginning in early January, the “Moonlight” singer revealed her growing baby bulge.

Starting Family

Kali gushed about the couple’s most recent chapter alongside a sample of her Instagram video, commenting beside a post dated January 11 that said, “Starting our family.” Little pooks, hurry up and come on over. Your parents are eager to share our lives with you.”

She said, “When we first heard your heartbeat, it was the greatest moment of my life.” Since then, I’ve already learned about a love I’ve never experienced from our new little family. To many more of life’s most wonderful moments.

Not only is she ecstatic, but Don, who has been dating Kali since 2020, has also expressed enthusiasm about the impending birth.