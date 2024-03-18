Colorado Law Empowering Cities and Counties – Boosting Affordable Housing and Essential Services with Incentives for Property Owners!

Governor Polis Signs Bill to Incentivize Property Improvement in Economically Strained Areas

Aim to Address Housing Affordability and Essential Service Accessibility

According to the Daily Sentinel, Governor Jared Polis approved a new Colorado law allowing cities and counties to start programs that give rewards to property owners for fixing up land in areas where money is low. The Colorado law was pushed by Senator Dylan Roberts and House Speaker Julie McCluskie. It lets local governments offer tax breaks or refunds to property owners in these areas aiming to help build more homes and provide needed services like childcare and housing for seniors. McCluskie stressed the urgency of these actions in light of Colorado’s high living costs saying it’s crucial to make housing affordable and essential services accessible as seen in Senate Bill 2.

Colorado Law Empowering Local Governments