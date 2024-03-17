Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Share Adorable Moments In Oklahoma

In Oklahoma, Gwen Stefani is leading the life of her dreams as a home goddess! The 54-year-old singer posted a video of herself and her husband Blake Shelton working around their Tishomingo ranch on Instagram on Friday. In the video, Stefani was gardening while wearing a black hat, and the couple was seen riding about their land together.

Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton’s Viral Photo

In a charming photo in the montage, Shelton, 54, was seen holding out a bundle of yellow flowers (probably to his wife) and clipping branches of purple flowers. There was also a suggestion in Stefani’s video that the couple is getting ready for Easter. A short clip showed Shelton carrying yellow flowers, which were later placed in a vase on a table that had ceramic yellow chicks as decorations. The couple’s song Purple Irises served as the soundtrack for the montage, and in the video, Stafani proudly displayed the flower growing on the Oklahoma property.

Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton’s Wedding

Shelton and Stefani, who tied the knot in 2021, live together in a 2020–purchased Los Angeles house. The pair are married in a small ceremony at the Tishomingo ranch, where they spend a lot of time together. In a March 2023 TikTok video, the No Doubt alum offered a similar look inside the ranch life of the pair. In that video, she drove and ran about the property with Shelton. Additionally, the couple joyfully posed for selfies. Shelton and Stefani honored Apollo, her youngest son, on his tenth birthday last month. Shelton is also the stepfather of Kingston, 17, and Zuma, 15, Stefani’s younger sons from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale.

Gwen Stefani’s Personal Life

In November 2015, Stefani revealed her relationship with country music musician and co-star of The Voice Blake Shelton. Since dating, Stefani and Shelton have frequently worked together on music. ‘Go Ahead and Break My Heart’ is a song that the artists co-wrote while they worked through the early stages of their relationship. Shelton’s 2016 album ‘If I’m Honest’ included the duet. Both of their duets, ‘Happy Anywhere’ and ‘Nobody But You’, peaked at number one on the Billboard US Country Airplay chart. Additionally, they worked together on the song ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’, which can be found on Stefani’s eponymous holiday album from 2017. On October 27, 2020, the couple revealed their engagement.

On July 3, 2021, they were married in a chapel at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma. In 2020, Stefani received a dyslexia diagnosis. For eighteen years, Stefani said, her father’s job required him to travel often between California and Japan. She described herself as a huge fan of Japanese culture and said that she had been to Harajuku as an adult. Stefani mentioned that she is Japanese and that she identifies with the Hispanic and Latino populations in Anaheim, California, in addition to Japanese culture. After interviewers and writers clarified that Stefani, an Irish-American and Italian-American, is not Japanese, her remarks sparked accusations of cultural appropriation.