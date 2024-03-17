Blake Lively Appears To Make Light Of The Kate Middleton Photoshop Scandal For Betty Buzz Promotion

Blake Lively seems to be making fun of the popular ideas about Princess Kate Middleton’s whereabouts by requesting that everyone on the internet know why she has been missing.

Promoting Buzz Cans

The new mocktails from Lively’s Betty Buzz brand are available in the same traditional flavors as her alcoholic counterparts. She also posted a picture of herself drinking Betty Booze from a can while relaxing by the pool. Nonetheless, it was evident that the actress had altered the photo to put her head on the frame of an elderly woman, Betty Buzz cans, and a lemon floating in midair next to another on a table.

People on social media instantly assumed it was a reference to the recent scandal around photo retouching of the Princess of Wales.

Since the beginning of the year, when she had a “planned abdominal surgery” in January, Kate has been veiled in mystery. Kensington Palace has not revealed her condition, despite the fact that the treatment was successful.

Keeping It Private

In the most recent issue of Us Weekly, an exclusive source disclosed, “Kate wants to keep the details as private as possible. Whatever the reason for the operation was, it’s of a personal nature.” “She’s not promising anything, but maybe when she feels like it, she might reveal more.”

Kate has not made any public appearances since December 2023 while recovering, with the exception of two hazy automobile photos.

In observance of Mother’s Day in the UK on March 10, Kate sent a heartfelt message and family photo on Instagram in an attempt to allay their fears. William took the picture earlier in 2024, but it was later removed by a number of prominent media sites because they believed the source had altered it.