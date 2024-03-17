Khloe Kardashian Explains Why Kourtney And She Are “Banned” From Speaking At Family Gatherings

In an attempt to support her sister’s narrative, Khloé posted the message to her own Instagram Story. She disclosed that Kourtney and she had been “banned” from giving speeches following Kim Kardashian’s 2011 wedding to Kris Humphries.

Banned From Speaking

Khloé remarked, “Although [Kourtney] used the word ‘gave up,’ this is a true story.” We have not been allowed to give speeches since that wedding. Although it wasn’t pretty for either of us, I think the majority of the audience loved our address that night. Bring back the speeches of Kourt and Kokes, please! Who is in agreement with me?

During an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2014, Khloe revealed that she had been “banned” by Kim from speaking at her sister’s wedding after Kim had married rapper Kanye West earlier that year.

Drinking Too Much

That didn’t stop the groom from giving a long speech during his wedding, though. Khloé claimed, “Kanye was taunting me during his speech, saying things like, ‘Khloé, I know you want the mic.'” It was like one ranter saying, “I want that mic,” to another ranter. “His speech was epic and I think it went on for like 45 minutes,” the woman continued.

In August 2014, Kim stated, “I think everyone just had such a good time at Versailles that they drank too much,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Khloé had to be woken up the previous night due to overindulgence in alcohol. She was so hungover that she was lying down and doing cosmetics while she slept.