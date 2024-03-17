$200 Billion in Returns This Season: Track Your Tax Refund with the IRS’s ‘Where’s My Refund?’ Tool – Stay Informed and Relaxed!

IRS Tool for Tax Refund Tracking

Easy Steps to Check Tax Refund Status

According to Finger Lakes 1, During tax season, the IRS is busy handling lots of tax returns and giving back billions of dollars in tax refunds. To help ease the worry of waiting for tax refunds the IRS has a simple tool called “Where’s My Refund?” on their website. All you have to do is put in your Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, your filing status, and the exact amount you’re expecting back. Then, you can see updates on your tax refund status in real-time.

Stay Informed with “Where’s My Refund?” Tracker

The tracker tells you three important things: “Received” means the IRS got your return and is checking it, “Approved” means they’ve finished processing your return and your tax refund is on the way, and “Sent” means your tax refund has been sent out either to your bank or by mail. But sometimes, you might get error messages or see “Tax Topic 152” which usually means they need more time to review your return especially if you claimed things like the child tax credit. By using this easy tracking tool you can keep an eye on your tax refund’s progress and have a smoother tax season without too much stress. Whether you filed your return online or by mail “Where’s My Refund?” gives you peace of mind and updates when you’re waiting for your money back.