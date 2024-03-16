Season 8 Of “Summer House” Indicates That Lindsay Hubbard And Carl Radke Were About To Split

Many fans were taken aback by Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard’s breakup, but season 8 of Summer House keeps demonstrating that it was inevitable. In August 2023, Us Weekly verified that Carl, 39, broke off his engagement to Lindsay, one year after he proposed. Later, Lindsay, 37, told Us that the breakup “completely blindsided” her and that Carl’s decision to end their romance “blew up my entire life.” In an exclusive interview in November 2023, she said, “It was embarrassing,” adding that Carl had terminated production after it had been completed. Lindsay claimed that for Carl to break up with her on camera, the filmmakers “set up cameras & influence me to sit down.”

Planning A Wedding

Us is deconstructing all the hints from Summer House season 8 that suggested Carl and Lindsay’s relationship was about to end. Carl and Lindsay announced on the February 22 episode of season 8 that they will be celebrating the Fourth of July at the White House instead of in the Hamptons. Even though they seemed happy, Lindsay acknowledged that she was stressed out by having to prepare for their wedding by herself. Planning a wedding is, to put it mildly, very hectic. “This isn’t my wedding, this is our wedding,” Lindsay quips to the cameras, “God bless Carl, he hasn’t been helpful.” So, a little assistance would be appreciated!

As the couple took off for Washington, D.C., Lindsay admitted she was “excited for this little escape from wedding planning” and was from New York City. In autumn 2021, Carl and Lindsay’s friendship took a romantic turn, and they never hesitated to PDA. To the dismay of a few of their housemates, they were also well-known for referring to one another as “babe” whenever possible. When Carl joked about their nicknames in the second episode, which was shot in early July 2023, he was met with a cold reception. This summer, I’m not going to call anyone a “babe.” He added, “I’m going to say ‘dude,'” to which Lindsay exhaled deeply in exasperation. “Are people’s opinions of you really important to you? She shot back, “Do you refer me babe at home?” Carl answered, “I was joking,” in response. It was unsuccessful. Yes, Lindsay said, “Yeah, it didn’t work.”

The end of episode 2, which aired on February 29, marked the breaking point in the tension between Lindsay and Carl. Lindsay stated that when driving to a bar, she confided in Carl that she was “afraid” the girls wouldn’t like her driving in the boys’ car. “I tell her, you’re OK, and I’m as relaxed as I may be in the backseat with her. Carl claimed in a confessional, “I can see that, but it’s not that deep,” that Lindsay had then turned on a switch. “She gives me this intense look and asks, ‘What are you on?'” “Nothing, what are you speaking about?” is how I feel.

He Wasn’t Sober

Inebriated After the club, Lindsay decided to head home along with Gabby Prescod. Lindsay claimed, “There’s a problem with him,” after returning home. He talked to me tonight in a way that reminded me a lot of Carl when he was high. Although I’m not sure what happened to him, he wasn’t sober tonight. Crying to Gabby in her bed, Lindsay claimed that her then-fiance was “cocaine Carl tonight.” Lindsay wasn’t going to accept that Carl was sober, even if the other members of the group believed he was, he had been sober throughout 2021 January.