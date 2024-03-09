$125M Guaranteed Income Programs: Aiding 10,000 Americans – Critics Worry About Encouraging Poor Choices and Sustaining Poverty!

Guaranteed Income Programs Provide Cash Aid to U.S. Families

Critics Raise Concerns as Guaranteed Income Programs Gain Prominence

According to the Daily Mail, there’s a big effort to give money to struggling families through guaranteed income programs. These guaranteed income programs use taxpayers’ money to offer families up to $36,000 without any conditions. They’ve become popular especially during the pandemic as leaders believe giving cash can help those facing financial difficulties. However, some people criticize these guaranteed income programs pointing to a case where a mom in Washington, D.C. used more than half of a $10,800 lump sum on a fancy Miami vacation. Critics say these guaranteed income programs might encourage the wrong choices and don’t solve the main reasons for poverty.

Guaranteed Income Programs Initiatives Strive to Provide Stability Amid Criticisms