Finance

$1.4 Ohio High-Tech Skimming Scams Target EBT Cards – SNAP Beneficiaries Be Aware!

Criminals Targeting SNAP Benefits through High-Tech Skimming Scams

Tips to Safeguard Your EBT Card and Prevent Unauthorized Access

According to WKBN 27, the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services warns people who get SNAP benefits to be careful because criminals are trying to steal money from their EBT cards through high-tech skimming scams. Some scammers duplicate the cards using high-tech skimming scams where they put a device in credit card machines. This has led to cases like Charles Burns who had more than $500 in SNAP benefits stolen. Officials say it’s important to protect your card by locking it when you’re not using it, using a strong and changing PIN, and checking card readers for anything suspicious. Since October 2022 about 3,400 people in Ohio got back $1.4 million because of this kind of high-tech skimming scam.

$1.4 Ohio High-Tech Skimming Scams Target EBT Cards – SNAP Beneficiaries Be Aware! 

High-tech Skimming Scams Used by Criminals to Target SNAP Benefits

Criminals are using high-tech skimming scams tricks to steal money from people getting SNAP benefits, warns John Gargano the head of Trumbull County Jobs & Family Services. In Trumbull County five such theft reports came in since Tuesday and the Ohio Department of Job & Family Services. To stay safe officials suggest keeping your EBT card locked when not using it, having a strong PIN that you change often, and checking card readers for anything suspicious.

