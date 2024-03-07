£2.3M R&D Tax Credit from the UK Governnent- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Medicine Advancements!

£2.3M R&D Tax Credit from UK Government

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Reaps Financial Reward

According to Seeking Alpha, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals listed on NASDAQ as CYCC got good news for its money matters. They received a hefty £2.3 million (about $2.9 million) as a Research and Development (R&D) tax credit from the UK government’s tax agency HMRC. This big R&D tax credit from the UK is based on the costs Cyclacel faced in doing research and development during the year ending on December 31, 2023. The company mainly into biopharmaceuticals is diving into precision medicine, especially for its clinical candidates, oral fadraciclib, and oral plogosertib.

