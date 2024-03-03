$600,000 Settlement Payment: Las Vegas Police Panel Approves Review Journal

Las Vegas Police Committee Approves Settlement Payment to Review-Journal

Nevada Supreme Court Rulings Prompt Metro’s Agreement to Settle with Newspaper

According to Union Bullet, the Metropolitan Police Committee in Las Vegas agreed to pay the settlement payment of Las Vegas Review-Journal over $500,000 after legal fights about getting public records. The Nevada Supreme Court said twice that the police didn’t follow the law when the Review-Journal asked for records about the 2019 Alpine Motel fire and a 2018 police case. The committee voted unanimously to pay the settlement payment worth $325,000 and $295,000 to the Review-Journal which is a big step in their fight for transparency and access to important information.

Review-Journal’s Pursuit of Transparency Spurs Calls for Government Accountability