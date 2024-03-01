Tammy’s Senate Campaign Influence

Budget Priorities and Post-Primary Outlook

According to North Jersey, $55.9 billion presented the budget of Governor Phil Murphy for New Jersey in 2025 with notable ties to his wife Tammy’s U.S. Senate campaign focusing on national issues like climate change. This connection raised controversy with accusations of unfair advantages for Tammy denied by the governor. The budget of Governor Phil Murphy prioritized a $900 million school funding increase, pension restocking, and a $3.5 billion budget of Governor Phil Murphy’s property tax relief promise. Post-primary potential political drama may involve topics like a gasoline tax increase or pork distribution considering implications for Tammy’s campaign.

Innovative Funding for Transit Improvement