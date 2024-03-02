Top Online Grocery Partners with SNAP – Bringing Convenience to All!

SNAP recipients can get a free one-year membership at Thrive Market offering discounted organic and sustainable products. To sign up they only need to visit the website input their EBT card details, and start shopping for eligible items. While online grocery partners with SNAP cover the products they’ll need another payment method for delivery fees or non-SNAP items. This option benefits those who can’t easily go to stores like seniors or people with disabilities. Online shopping allows SNAP users to access healthier options conveniently according to Nevin Cohen from the City University of New York. Despite delivery fees, LaMonika Jones from D.C. Hunger Solutions believes it’s worthwhile for the increased choice and affordability it provides.