$500 Monthly GRIT Payments for a Year – Meet the Criteria!

Financial Assistance for Single-Parent Families

Addressing Systemic Issues

According to U.S. Sun, in Tacoma, Washington, a new program called GRIT (Growing Resilience in Tacoma) is starting. It’s run by the United Way of Pierce County and aims to help 175 people with lower incomes. This Monthly GRIT Payments gives $6,000 over 12 months to single-parent families who struggle with money. The idea is to show that poverty isn’t just because of individuals but also because of bigger problems in society.

Eligibility Criteria for Monthly GRIT Payments

However, not everyone can join Monthly GRIT Payments. Only people living in certain zip codes can apply and they must earn between 100% and 200% of the poverty line. They also need to be single parents with kids under 18 or under 21 if the child has a disability. Recipients will be picked randomly to make it fair for everyone. Monthly GRIT Payments are part of a larger trend across the country. More cities are starting similar programs especially after the pandemic made things hard for many people financially. These Monthly GRIT Payments aim to change how we think about poverty and to give real help to those who need it most.