Beat the Clock and File Your 2023 Returns Today – Tax Time Ticker!

The deadline to file your 2023 returns is April 15, 2024 but if you live in Maine or Massachusetts, you get a two-day extension until April 17, 2024, due to Patriot’s Day and Emancipation Day. If you can’t file your 2023 returns for an extension using Form 4868 before April 15 to extend until October 15, 2024. For quarterly taxpayers, key dates in 2024 adjust for weekends or holidays. Other tax-related dates include submitting Form W4 by February 15, 2024, if you’re exempt from employer withholding. The last day for 2023 IRA and HSA contributions is April 15, 2024. If you turned 73 in 2023, make your first required minimum distribution by April 1, 2024, with subsequent distributions due by December 31, 2024.