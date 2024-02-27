Beat the Clock and File Your 2023 Returns Today – Tax Time Ticker!

IRS Begins Processing Filings
Late Tax Documents Raise Concerns for Taxpayers
According to The Street, file your 2023 returns and the IRS started processing tax filings on January 29, 2024. People can begin filing their taxes right away. If you haven’t received your necessary tax forms by late February 2024, that’s a reason to be concerned. Forms that need to be mailed should have been sent by January 31. If you haven’t got them, it’s a good idea to check with your employer or if necessary contact the IRS for help in getting replacement forms.