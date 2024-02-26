2024 Stimulus Update: $500 Monthly Payments from a $2.2M Fund – Unlock Your Share by Meeting These 4 Criteria!

Financial Support in Rochester: Guaranteed Basic Income Program

Random Selection for $500 Monthly Payment from a $2.2M Fund

According to The U.S. Sun News, in Rochester, New York, some people are getting money as part of a program called Guaranteed Basic Income. This program started last year. To get this $500 monthly payment from a $2.2M fund, you need to be 18 or older live in Rochester for at least a year, have a low income (185% of the federal poverty level or less) and live in specific areas of the city. The city will pick 351 people randomly from those who will get $500 monthly payment from a $2.2M fund so not everyone who qualifies will get the money. This $500 monthly payment from a $2.2M fund is meant to help those who need financial support in the community.