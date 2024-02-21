Prosecutors Claims Russian Connections for Ex-FBI Informant – Bidens Scandal!

Alleged Ties to Russian Intelligence Raise Concerns, Prosecutors Argue for Continued Detention

Smirnov Admits Russian Contacts: Defense Seeks Release Amid Central Role in Republican Investigations

During an interview before his arrest, Ex-FBI informant Smirnov admitted that officials associated with Russian intelligence were involved in passing a story about Hunter Biden. Prosecutors highlighted recent and extensive contacts with Russian officials and Ex-FBI informant Smirnov’s planned meeting with one official during an upcoming overseas trip. Defense attorneys are seeking Ex-FBI informant Smirnov’s release while awaiting trial. The charges against Ex-FBI informant Smirnov have been central to Republican efforts to investigate President Biden and his family prompting a House impeachment inquiry.