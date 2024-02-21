Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Crime

Prosecutors Claims Russian Connections for Ex-FBI Informant – Bidens Scandal!

Published

Bribery Scheme Accusations: Ex-FBI Informant Alexander Smirnov Detained in Las Vegas

Prosecutors Claims Russian Connections for Ex-FBI Informant- Bidens’ Scandal (PHOTO: ABC News)

Alleged Ties to Russian Intelligence Raise Concerns, Prosecutors Argue for Continued Detention

According to PBSO News Hour, Ex-FBI informant Alexander Smirnov, charged with fabricating a bribery scheme involving President Joe Biden and his son Hunter is held in Las Vegas amid allegations of ties to Russian intelligence. Prosecutors argue for his continued detention citing a flight risk. Ex-FBI informant Smirnov is accused of falsely reporting that Burisma paid $5 million each to Hunter and Joe Biden, a claim pivotal in the Republican impeachment inquiry.

READ ALSO: HEROIC K-9 OFFICER UNCOVERS METH MYSTERY IN CALIFORNIA TRAFFIC STOP – SAVING THE DAY!

Smirnov Admits Russian Contacts: Defense Seeks Release Amid Central Role in Republican Investigations

During an interview before his arrest, Ex-FBI informant Smirnov admitted that officials associated with Russian intelligence were involved in passing a story about Hunter Biden. Prosecutors highlighted recent and extensive contacts with Russian officials and Ex-FBI informant Smirnov’s planned meeting with one official during an upcoming overseas trip. Defense attorneys are seeking Ex-FBI informant Smirnov’s release while awaiting trial. The charges against Ex-FBI informant Smirnov have been central to Republican efforts to investigate President Biden and his family prompting a House impeachment inquiry.

READ ALSO: Ashland Man Receives Prison Sentence For Child Pornography Conviction

In this article:,,,,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Evergreen

Milwaukee’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Milwaukee, WI – A recent report on crime rates in Milwaukee has identified the 15 most dangerous neighborhoods, shedding light on areas grappling with...

January 31, 2024

Finance

Virginia $400 Tax Rebate Tool Launched: Check Eligibility Today

Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia announces the rollout  of Virginia $400 tax rebate checks this week, alongside the launch of an online tool to...

February 7, 2024
Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Evergreen

Missouri’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Violent and property crime on the rise, urging residents to stay vigilant and take precautions.   In a recent study analyzing crime rates across...

February 4, 2024

Finance

Oregon’s Treasury Unleashes $10 Million Windfall: ‘Checks Without Claims’ Program Returns Unclaimed Funds Nationwide!

The Oregon Treasury’s recent announcement about its “Checks Without Claims” program is bringing excitement as $10 million in unclaimed property is set to be...

February 4, 2024