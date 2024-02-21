2024 Goods and Services Tax: Amount, Deadlines, and Who Qualifies – Need to Know!

More Goods and Services Tax Payments for Canadians in 2024
Financial Assistance for Low-Income Taxpayers Based on Income and Dependents
According to IT Gujarat, Canadian citizens are getting ready for amount, deadlines, and who qualifies extra Goods and Services Tax (GST) payments in 2024. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) will send these payments to people who finished their income tax returns. This meant to help low-income taxpayers and reduce their tax burden. The Extra Goods and Services Tax Payment is figured out based on a person’s net gross income and how many dependents they have.
