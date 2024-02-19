Denver Announces Service Reductions to Fund Migrant Support Amid Congressional Inaction

Denver, Colorado – Denver Mayor Mike Johnston has unveiled significant cuts to city services in order to allocate funds towards supporting migrants, citing the failure of Congress to pass comprehensive immigration legislation as a primary factor. The move comes as the city grapples with the financial burden of providing assistance to an influx of migrants, with costs projected to reach $180 million this year alone.

In a press conference on Friday, Mayor Johnston outlined changes aimed at reducing costs across various city departments. These measures, including modifications to operations at Denver Motor Vehicle offices and the Department of Parks and Recreation, are expected to save approximately $5 million. However, Johnston warned that further cuts may be necessary in the future.

Earlier in January, Johnston informed the City Council of the escalating costs associated with supporting migrants, revealing that Denver had already expended $42 million in assisting over 38,000 individuals in recent months. To address the financial strain, the city has tapped into contingency and remodeling funds, reallocating $25 million to cover immediate expenses.

During the press conference, Mayor Johnston expressed frustration over the lack of action from Congress on immigration reform. Despite bipartisan efforts and collaboration with federal officials, including representatives from both parties and the White House, Johnston lamented the failure to pass comprehensive legislation. He accused former President Donald Trump and Republican leaders of obstructing progress on immigration reform for political gain.

As part of the announced service reductions, Denver Motor Vehicle offices will no longer accept vehicle registration renewals in person, with transactions shifting to mail, online platforms, or kiosks. Additionally, recreational programming will see a 25% reduction, while operating hours at recreation centers and neighborhood facilities will be scaled back.

In light of the ongoing challenges, Mayor Johnston emphasized the need for increased federal assistance and advocated for granting work authorization permits to migrants. He stressed that migrants have expressed a desire to work and support themselves, with employers in Denver eager to hire them. However, recent federal restrictions on employment for migrants have exacerbated the crisis, according to Johnston.

The impact of these service reductions will be felt by both residents and newcomers alike, underscoring the urgency of addressing the broader immigration issue. Despite facing financial constraints, Mayor Johnston affirmed Denver’s commitment to providing support to those in need while calling for bipartisan cooperation to find lasting solutions.