New Era for Intel: Windows XP Hyper-Threading Set to Disappear

Windows XP Hyper-Threading technology (HTT) lets one physical core handle many tasks at the same time, making hyperthreaded chips work better by simulating one core as two through its logical cores. A Windows XP hyper-threaded core is better than one physical core it’s not as good as two real cores which are faster because they have more resources like cache, integer units, and floating-point units. Unlike Intel’s strong commitment to Hyper-Threading AMD first tried Clustered Multi-threading (CMT) with Bulldozer but faced challenges. Learning from Intel’s success, AMD changed its approach and used Simultaneous Multi-threading (SMT) in its Zen architecture seen in the Ryzen CPUs as the New Era approaching, aligning itself with a reliable technology in the ever-changing processor world.

READ ALSO: Arkansas Teen Arrested After Triple Homicide