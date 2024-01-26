Boebert’s Ex-Husband Faces Formal Charges After Alleged Family Incidents

Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Denver7 recently reported that Jayson Boebert, ex-husband of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, is facing formal charges related to two separate family incidents in Garfield County. The charges include disorderly conduct, trespass, obstructing a peace officer, harassment, assault, and weapon use while drunk. The incidents involve arguments with Lauren at a Silt restaurant on Jan. 6 and an alleged assault on their son Tyler on Jan. 9, where Jayson reportedly grabbed a rifle.

Restaurant Incident

Formal charges filed against Jayson Boebert include disorderly conduct and trespass following a reported altercation with Lauren at a Silt restaurant. The incident on Jan. 6 escalated to an alleged drunken outburst when officers intervened.

Despite Lauren being cleared of domestic violence claims, Jayson faces a misdemeanor for obstructing a peace officer during the restaurant incident.

Boebert is set to appear in Garfield County Court on Monday for charges related to this encounter.

Domestic Assault

Separate charges, including assault and harassment, were filed against Jayson for an incident on Jan. 9, where he allegedly assaulted his son Tyler after returning home from a Silt bar.

Arresting documents claim Jayson hit his son and later grabbed a rifle, prompting Tyler to call law enforcement for help.

Released on the same day, Jayson is scheduled to face both sets of charges in Garfield County Court on Monday.

