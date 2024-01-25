U.S. Navy Thwarts Houthi Rebels’ Attack on American Cargo Ships

In a significant development, two American-flagged cargo ships, the Maersk Detroit and Maersk Chesapeake, faced an attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels while transporting crucial cargo for the U.S. Defense and State Departments. Accompanied by the U.S. Navy, the ships encountered explosions during their journey, prompting successful interception by the U.S. Navy. The crew, vessels, and cargo were safeguarded, and the ships were rerouted back to the Gulf of Aden under the protection of the U.S. Navy.

Houthi Rebel Attack and U.S. Navy Response

Three ballistic missiles designed to destroy ships were fired in the incident, which was credited to the Houthi rebels. Two missiles were intercepted and shot down by the USS Gravely, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, with one missile striking the water. The attack was carried out, according to the Houthi rebels, in retaliation for Israel’s activities in Gaza. This raised questions about marine security along a vital commerce route.

Ongoing attacks have prompted military intervention from the U.S. and the UK, with airstrikes targeting suspected missile storage and launch sites used by Houthi rebels.

The rebels have declared their intention to target American and British ships in response to military involvement. The attacks have not only threatened maritime security but also impacted the global supply chain, as demonstrated by Qatar’s announcement of disruptions to liquefied natural gas shipments.

Global Implications and Economic Repercussions

Qatar, a crucial mediator in the Israel-Hamas conflict, expressed concern over the disruption to its liquefied natural gas deliveries. While ensuring uninterrupted production, Qatar acknowledged potential impacts on delivery schedules, leading to considerations of alternative routes for LNG shipments.

The incident highlights the intricate geopolitical and economic implications associated with maritime security in the volatile region, with escalating tensions affecting global trade.

