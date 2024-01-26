Raheem Morris Takes Charge as Atlanta Falcons’ New Coach

Photo from KSL Sports

Raheem Morris was chosen by the Atlanta Falcons as their new head coach following a thorough evaluation of several applicants, according to the latest report from The Comeback. Arthur Smith resigned from the role, which led to this decision.

Experienced Coach Raheem Morris Leads the Falcons

The new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons is Raheem Morris, who led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009 to 2011. He took over for a portion of the 2020 campaign, finishing with a 4–7 record.

Despite Morris’ strong 2020 season, the Falcons chose to hire Arthur Smith as their head coach, despite Smith’s three-year record of 7-10 wins per season.

Morris has held a variety of coaching positions with the Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay, and Atlanta, where he served as both the passing game coordinator and associate head coach.

Talented Falcons Team Awaits Morris, Finding a Quarterback is Important

Morris is now in charge of a talented Falcons team, but they need to find a quarterback, which is a crucial task for the success of his second stint with Atlanta.

How well Morris leads the team will depend on getting a quarterback to match the existing talent on both sides of the ball.

The Falcons’ choice of Morris shows their plan to guide the team in the next phase.

