Ikea’s Retro Furniture Drop Unveils Hidden Gems – Architect Reveals Bargains Worth Your Buck!

By Ronald Salcedo
Photo from Google

The US Sun’s latest news is about Ikea’s recent release of retro furniture from its 1978 catalog has sparked excitement, with architect and interior designer @mariella_tzakis uncovering steals. Among her finds, a $15 Ackja lamp caught attention for its resemblance to high-end Flos lamps. Mariella’s insights into affordable chic pieces from Ikea’s nostalgic collection are making waves on social media.

Photo from House Digest

Retro Lighting Brilliance

@mariella_tzakis raves about the Ackja lamp, likening it to a pricey Flos lamp but at a fraction of the cost – only $15 at Ikea.

The bowl-shaped lamp, with a sleek design and a five-star rating, offers a budget-friendly alternative to its expensive dupe counterparts.

Ikea’s commitment to affordability shines, with customers needing to purchase the bulb separately for their nickel-plated Ackja table lamp.

Affordable Nostalgia Finds

Mariella’s curated list includes a $79 side table reminiscent of high-end designs, offering a steal compared to alternatives costing thousands.

A $50 Holmosjö stool earns praise for its comfort, versatility, and unbeatable price, adding value to old Ikea collections.

Other discoveries include a stylish $150 Skogsbo chair, a $35 powder-coated steel seat, and a unique $50 hat and coat rack from Ikea’s 1978 catalog.

