USS Gerald R. Ford Completes Successful Deployment, Raises Questions About the Future of Aircraft Carriers

Despite Achievements, Concerns Mount Over Vulnerabilities and Cost of Massive Floating Airbases

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the United States Navy’s latest aircraft carrier, recently concluded its first full deployment and peacekeeping mission overseas, earning praise from Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro. However, the success of this deployment prompts reflections on the future of aircraft carriers, considering emerging threats, logistical challenges, and the evolving nature of modern warfare.

The Power and Vulnerabilities of Aircraft Carriers: Aircraft carriers have long been hailed for their unparalleled flexibility and capabilities, extending beyond launching strike aircraft to encompass humanitarian and disaster relief efforts. However, concerns are emerging regarding their vulnerability in the face of evolving threats. The advent of hypersonic missiles, undersea unmanned vehicles, and unmanned aerial vehicles poses new challenges to these massive floating airbases.

Changing Dynamics in Warfare: Recent incidents, such as the repeated missile attacks on U.S. Navy warships by Yemen’s Houthi rebels and the sinking of the Russian Navy’s flagship Moskva, highlight the risks faced by naval vessels. The rise of shore-to-ship missiles like the Chinese DF-21D, often referred to as a “carrier killer,” raises questions about the adequacy of current defense mechanisms for aircraft carriers.

Carrier Strike Group Defense and the Role of Technology: While aircraft carriers are not meant to operate alone, relying on carrier strike groups for protection, advancements in technology introduce new considerations. The article suggests that just as drones could be employed to target a carrier, they may also play a role in its defense. The need for a robust defense strategy, both conventional and technological, is emphasized.

Logistical Challenges and the Call for Alternatives: Beyond security concerns, logistical challenges pose additional questions about the sustainability of aircraft carriers. The article points out that nuclear-powered carriers are slow to build, challenging to maintain, and expensive to retire. Calls for medium carriers, comparable to the Royal Navy’s Queen Elizabeth-class or the U.S. Navy’s amphibious assault ships, are discussed as potential alternatives that offer operational flexibility at a lower cost.

In conclusion, while the USS Gerald R. Ford’s successful deployment showcases the capabilities of aircraft carriers, it also prompts a critical examination of their future role in naval operations. The article highlights the need for a balanced approach, incorporating evolving defense strategies and exploring alternatives to address both security concerns and logistical challenges.