Unraveling the Mystery of Ted Shaughnessy’s Fatal Shooting in Austin

In the chilling aftermath of a March 2018 night, detectives Paul Salo and James Moore of the Travis County Sheriff’s department found themselves entangled in the enigma of a fatal shooting at the Austin home of Ted and Corey Shaughnessy. What initially seemed like a tragic home invasion took a darker turn as investigators discovered a complex and sinister narrative within the suburban residence.

A Chaotic Crime Scene and Discrepancies

The detectives encountered a chaotic scene, resembling a battlefield, with Ted Shaughnessy, 55, lying lifeless amid scattered glass, bullets, and casings, and their Rottweiler, Bart, fatally wounded. The presence of two distinct calibers, .40 and .380, suggested the involvement of two shooters.

Corey Shaughnessy’s account of firing back at the attackers with her .357 revolver presented inconsistencies, prompting detectives to scrutinize the physical evidence.

The discovery of an open window and a missing .40 caliber pistol box became a pivotal breakthrough.

Unraveling Motives and Growing Suspicions

As the investigation progressed, the focus shifted to potential connections with the Shaughnessys’ jewelry store, raising suspicions of a targeted assassination or a thwarted robbery. Corey’s past concerns about being a potential target due to the family’s jewelry business added a layer of intrigue.

The Shaughnessy family, including their son Nick and his girlfriend Jackie, cooperated fully. However, Corey’s growing distress and suspicions toward the Travis County Sheriff’s department added complexity to an already mysterious and tragic situation.