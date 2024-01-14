Dothan Man Wanted in Bessemer Child Murder Case

Bessemer, Alabama – Authorities in central Alabama have issued a warrant for the arrest of 25-year-old Kedarrius Odell Mack, a man with ties to Dothan, in connection with the tragic shooting death of 5-year-old Brandon Jamal Nation, III.

The incident occurred on January 7, when Nation was receiving a haircut at a Bessemer residence. Gunfire erupted from outside the home, striking the young boy. Nation was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Two other suspects have been linked to the case. Tatyonna Estacia Smith, 24, was recently apprehended and is facing charges of Capital Murder and Attempted Murder. Smith, along with 26-year-old Kendrick O’Neal, who was arrested shortly after the incident, is currently held without bond in Jefferson County.

O’Neal faces charges of Capital Murder, Attempted Murder, and Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling for their involvement in the shooting.

Kedarrius Odell Mack, the remaining suspect, is now the subject of an active manhunt. His last known location was near Dothan, and Bessemer Police are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

The tragic event has shocked the community, and authorities are working diligently to bring all involved parties to justice. The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

Local residents are encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement and report any relevant information that may aid in the swift apprehension of Kedarrius Odell Mack. The Bessemer Police Department is leading the investigation, with support from other agencies.

This heartbreaking incident serves as a reminder of the need for community vigilance and cooperation in addressing violent crimes. Authorities are committed to ensuring the safety of residents and holding those responsible for such heinous acts accountable for their actions.