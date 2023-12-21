Vice President Harris Launches Nationwide Abortion Rights Events Ahead of Election Year

Wisconsin to Host First Event on the 51st Anniversary of Roe v. Wade

As the election year looms on the horizon, Vice President Kamala Harris is intensifying her commitment to abortion rights, planning a series of nationwide events to galvanize Democratic voters for President Joe Biden’s potential second term and to regain control of Congress.

Harris’s inaugural event is set to take place in Wisconsin on Jan. 22, marking the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the pivotal Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion across the United States. The decision faced a reversal in 2022 with the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

In a statement, Harris asserted, “I will continue to fight for our fundamental freedoms while bringing together those throughout America who agree that every woman should have the right to make decisions about her own body — not the government.”

Wisconsin, a crucial battleground state, has witnessed fluctuations in abortion access since the Supreme Court’s decision.

The dates and locations for the entirety of Harris’s tour are yet to be disclosed.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade dealt a significant blow to Democrats, and the path to reinstating nationwide abortion rights remains uncertain, particularly as Republican-led states implement new restrictions.

Despite this setback, Democrats effectively leveraged public discontent over the decision to mitigate losses in the 2022 midterms. The party’s strategy is to continue rallying around the issue in the upcoming 2024 elections.

While vice presidents traditionally play a less decisive role in election campaigns, Harris is poised to be a significant figure in the upcoming year. This significance is partly attributed to President Biden’s age, with him potentially being 86 at the end of a second term.

Harris has spearheaded the White House’s efforts on abortion, participating in over 50 events across at least 16 states alongside lawmakers, attorneys general, activists, and healthcare providers. The issue also featured prominently during her recent college tour, where she engaged with students on campuses across the country.

The battle over abortion rights is expected to remain a central theme in the political landscape, as Harris aims to mobilize support and address a critical issue for Democratic voters in the lead-up to the crucial 2024 elections.