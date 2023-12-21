Former NBA G-League Player Chance Comanche Confesses to Murder; Shocking Details Emerge in Las Vegas Case

Ex-Basketball Star and Girlfriend Face Open Murder Charges for Kidnapping and Killing

In a shocking development, former NBA G-League player Chance Comanche has admitted to the murder of Marayna Rodgers in a case that has stunned Las Vegas. The ex-basketball star, along with his 19-year-old girlfriend Sakari Harnden, is accused of meticulously planning and executing the heinous crime.

Disturbing Plot Unveiled

Las Vegas police uncovered a disturbing plot initiated through text messages and group chats on Nov. 30. Initially attempting to involve a friend, Comanche’s plan evolved into a sinister trap under the guise of a “kinky sex” encounter. The victim, Rodgers, was lured with the promise of a $1,000 payment, only to be zip-tied and subsequently strangled.

Motives Revealed

Comanche informed investigators that the motive behind the murder stemmed from Harnden’s alleged issues with Rodgers, including a dispute over a Rolex watch. The pair drove Rodgers to a secluded area, where Comanche used an HDMI cord to strangle her. Harnden took over when Rodgers struggled to breathe, and they later concealed her body with rocks in Henderson.

Arrest and Social Media Reaction

Arrested shortly after his release from the Stockton Kings, Comanche is currently in custody without bail in California, awaiting legal proceedings. Users on Twitter expressed shock and disbelief, with comments ranging from the unexpected use of an HDMI cord in the crime to the surreal nature of the case.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Formerly associated with the NBA G-League’s Stockton Kings, Comanche and Harnden were arrested on Dec. 13 and charged with the kidnapping and killing of Marayna Rodgers. The case took a grim turn when Rodgers’ remains were discovered in a desert area near Henderson. Harnden faces charges of murder, theft, and kidnapping, while Comanche awaits extradition to Nevada.

Social Media Buzz

The arrest of the former basketball player and his girlfriend has ignited a strong reaction on social media. Users expressed disbelief at the unfolding tragedy, emphasizing the potential consequences of individuals leading double lives.

No murder charge has been filed against Comanche as of now, but police have indicated that both suspects’ charges will be amended to open murder in coordination with the Clark County District Attorney’s office.

This grim incident draws parallels with the tragic murder of Nigerian influencer Augusta Osedion, highlighting the disturbing trend of high-profile individuals being involved in violent crimes.