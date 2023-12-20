Space News

SpaceX Overcomes Delays, Successfully Launches Starlink Satellites from Florida

By Aayushi Gupta

SpaceX successfully launched the second batch of Starlink internet satellites on December 19, overcoming multiple delays. The initial launch date of December 11 was cancelled due to weather concerns, and a subsequent attempt to launch the US military’s X-37B spacecraft was also postponed. The Starlink launch finally took place at 11:01 p.m. EST from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station using a Falcon 9 rocket.

Successful Return of Falcon 9’s First Stage

Approximately 8.5 minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9’s first stage executed a planned vertical landing on the drone ship “A Shortfall of Gravitas” in the Atlantic Ocean. This marked the booster’s third successful launch and landing, following previous missions such as Crew-7 and CRS-29, which involved transporting cargo and personnel to the International Space Station (ISS) on NASA’s behalf.

Starlink Mega constellation Expansion

The 23 Starlink satellites deployed into low Earth orbit about 65.5 minutes after liftoff from the Falcon 9’s upper stage. Starlink is part of SpaceX’s extensive internet mega constellation, currently comprising over 5,000 operational spacecraft. Notably, SpaceX has experienced substantial growth in the Starlink network over the past year, with more than 90 orbital missions launched in 2023, primarily focused on expanding the Starlink constellation.

SpaceX’s persistent efforts in overcoming weather challenges and technical issues underscore its commitment to advancing satellite technology and expanding global internet coverage. The successful deployment of additional Starlink satellites contributes to the company’s goal of providing high-speed, reliable internet access to underserved and remote areas worldwide.

