The final $4,555 checks will be distributed in December ahead of the $58 increase — view the dates in detail. COLA Social Security 2023 updates

Social Security recipients are currently receiving an average monthly check of $1,827, thanks to the 8.7% Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) for 2023. The maximum payout stands at $4,555, providing essential financial support for millions of beneficiaries.

Birthdays Determine Payment Dates

Beneficiaries born before December 14 can expect their monthly payments, while those born between December 11 and December 20 will receive theirs on December 21. For individuals with birthdays falling between December 21 and December 30, the last payment of the year will be in their accounts on December 28.

Anticipating a 3.2% COLA in 2024

The COLA for the upcoming year, 2024, has been disclosed, and it stands at 3.2%. This means that Social Security recipients will see an average monthly increase of $58 starting next year. This adjustment ensures that beneficiaries keep up with the rising cost of living.

Historic COLA in 2023

The year 2023 marks a historic moment for Social Security recipients as it witnesses the highest COLA in decades. The 8.7% increase is the most substantial since 1981 when beneficiaries experienced an 11.2% surge in their Social Security benefits.

Evolution of COLA over the Years

Since 1975, the Social Security Administration has been annually adjusting benefit payments to align with changes in the cost of living. Over the years, beneficiaries have seen COLA increases ranging from zero to around five percent to counteract the effects of inflation.

Historical Context of COLA

The 1970s saw fluctuating inflation rates, ranging from 3.3% to a peak of 11.3%. In response, the COLA witnessed notable increases, with 1980 marking a historic high of 14.3%, compared to an inflation rate of 13.5%. Throughout the 1990s, modest COLA increases of two to three percent were typical due to lower inflation rates.

Protecting Against Inflation in the Past

During the 1970s, COLAs played a crucial role in protecting government benefits, compensation contracts, and real estate contracts from the impact of high inflation rates. This served as a vital mechanism to ensure the stability of financial arrangements during economically challenging times.

COLA Calculation and Updates

The Social Security Administration utilizes the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W), established by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, to calculate COLAs. Regular updates on the percentage increase in CPI-W from the third quarter of one year to the third quarter of the following year are available on the SSA website.

In conclusion, the Social Security COLA history reflects a commitment to adjusting benefits to align with the cost of living, ensuring that beneficiaries receive fair and equitable support in challenging economic climates.