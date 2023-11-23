Major Drug Bust: New Jersey Police Seize $15 Million Worth of Heroin, Fentanyl, and Cocaine in Ring Takedown

According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, searches by law police occurred in Hoboken, Jersey City, Elizabeth, and Montclair on Thursday, November 16. These searches were carried out after court-issued search warrants were obtained, and they were the result of an extensive investigation. By following these warrants, the officials were able to advance the inquiry.

According to Suarez, seven pistols were found during the search, two of which had been reported as stolen. Along with more than 2.5 kilograms of cocaine, the investigators also discovered almost 17 kilograms of heroin/fentanyl. Over $15 million was estimated to be the street worth of the drugs that were seized.

Multi-Agency Investigation Leads to Arrest of Six Individuals in Drug Trafficking Case

According to the prosecutor, they have seized more than $20,000, which they believe to be the earnings from drug sales.

Chad Robertson, Anthony Crawford, Erica Rivera-Mobley, Darryl Mobley, and Marquis High are the six people who are accused of various offences. A thorough list of the allegations against each defendant is included in the attached paper.

Numerous law enforcement agencies, including the Hoboken Police Department, the Essex County Tactical Response Team, the Union County SWAT, the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Crime Scene Unit, the Montclair Police Department, the Elizabeth Police Department, and the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, assisted with the investigation. They conducted a thorough inquiry together.