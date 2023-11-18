Alleged Kidnapping Attempt by NYC Schools Employee Sparks Concerns Over Child Safety

In a shocking incident near a school in Queens, a 32-year-old Department of Education (DOE) thermostat repairman, Yogeshwar Narine, allegedly attempted to kidnap a 15-year-old girl on her way to school. The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of students in New York City.

Brave Escape as Teen Fights Off Abduction

The frightening encounter occurred on Wednesday morning at the intersection of Francis Lewis Boulevard and 113th Road in Queens Village. Narine reportedly approached the teenage girl and attempted to pull her into his black SUV. However, the young girl fought back courageously, managing to escape unharmed.

DOE Worker Faces Serious Charges

Yogeshwar Narine was apprehended by the police on Thursday night, facing a slew of charges related to the attempted abduction. The charges include luring a child, attempted kidnapping, attempted endangering the welfare of a child, and attempted unlawful imprisonment. The arrest sheds light on the potential dangers lurking within seemingly routine encounters with city employees.

Citywide Concerns Amid Rising Crime Rates

The alleged incident comes at a time when concerns about crime in New York City are on the rise. A recent Siena College poll revealed that 73% of New Yorkers believe crime is among the major problems facing the city. The incident involving a DOE employee adds another layer of apprehension, prompting a closer look at security measures and background checks for those working in positions that involve interaction with students.

In a statement, the police outlined the charges against Narine, emphasizing the seriousness of the allegations. The attempted kidnapping has sparked discussions about the need for enhanced security measures in and around schools, as well as the importance of vigilant communities in ensuring the safety of students. Efforts to gather additional information led The Messenger to reach out to the Department of Education in New York City. As the investigation unfolds, there is a growing demand for transparency regarding how someone with access to schools and students could allegedly engage in such a disturbing incident.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of fostering a safe environment for students and the need for continuous efforts to address security concerns in educational institutions. As the legal proceedings against Narine progress, the city is left grappling with the unsettling question of how an employee entrusted with school repairs could allegedly pose a threat to a student’s safety.