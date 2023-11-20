Fatal Love Triangle: Woman Receives Sentence for Killing Rising Pro Cycling Star

A nearly two-month manhunt was launched when a jury found a 35-year-old woman guilty of killing her romantic rival and running away.

The Travis County district attorney’s office declared on Thursday, Nov. 16, that Kaitlin Armstrong had been found guilty of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of rising cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson in 2022.

Before returning a decision, the jury reportedly debated for almost three hours, according to the Associated Press. Armstrong received a 90-year prison term from a court on Friday, Nov. 17.

Just before 10 p.m. on May 11, 2022, in a property on the 1700 block of Maple Avenue, authorities were called by someone who reported that her friend, Wilson, was unconscious and bleeding. This information was provided by Austin Police. Wilson was found to have many gunshot wounds by the police, and they pronounced her dead there.

Cyclist Fatally Shot in Mysterious Incident with Dark SUV

According to the Associated Press, The 25-year-old Wilson had been shot once in the heart and twice in the skull.

Armstrong’s declaration states that Wilson informed her companion that she would be going swimming with Colin Strickland, a friend and fellow cyclist, later that day. According to reports, Wilson travelled to Austin for a race that many predicted she would win.

After obtaining security footage, police discovered a dark SUV next to the friend’s house that had a bike rack on the back. Before first responders showed up, the SUV was the only vehicle in the vicinity. When investigators arrived at Strickland’s house, they discovered a dark Jeep Cherokee parked in his driveway alongside a bicycle rack. He claimed that although Armstrong owned the Jeep, he never took it out on the road.

In his interview with investigators, Strickland claimed to have lived with Armstrong, his girlfriend. After dating for three years, the couple had a temporary breakup in October 2021. Strickland met Wilson when they were separated, and the two had a brief affair before he resumed his relationship with Armstrong.

Woman Arrested in Costa Rica After Fleeing Country Following Fatal Shooting

According to the affidavit, Armstrong learned in May 2022 that Wilson and Strickland remained together despite his return to her.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, on May 17, 2022, authorities obtained a warrant for Armstrong’s arrest. Armstrong took a phony passport and took out for Costa Rica on May 18, 2022. She sold her Jeep Cherokee to CarMax before to her departure.

She was captured by marshals in Costa Rica in June 2022, and she was extradited to Texas.

The Associated Press claims that Armstrong had her hair dyed and had plastic surgery when she was in Costa Rica. “When you shot Moriah in the heart, you shot me in the heart,” Wilson’s mother said in a victim impact statement following the verdict.

“She lived as if every day was her last,” the speaker continued. She lived it to the fullest. Wilson claimed that “she never wasted any time” and that it appeared like she “knew her life would be short.”