Las Vegas Man Accused of Home Invasion and Strangling Boy to Near Unconsciousness

A 33-year-old man is accused of entering a woman’s apartment, locking her inside, and strangling her little kid until he passed out. He is being charged with several crimes.

KLAS-TV was able to obtain court documents that show that on Thursday, October 26, police from the Las Vegas Police Department were called to a house invasion near the Harry Reid International Airport, at the intersection of Hacienda Avenue and Maryland Parkway. Kareem Hollins, the suspect, is said to have “forced his way” into an apartment while the mother and her 11-year-old son were inside, according to information provided to police. After pushing the woman outside, Hollins is accused of locking the door.

Alarming Arrest and Charges Following Child Abduction and Assault in Las Vegas According to KTNV-TV, which also cites court records, Hollins crashed the door shut even though the woman tried to keep it open. When she started calling for assistance outside, neighbors responded, offering to try to break down the door with her. To gain entry, a neighbour shattered a window. Following that, it is said that Hollins opened the door and escaped.

According to KLAS, after breaking through the door, the mother discovered her son “on the kitchen floor, unconscious, struggling with apparent injuries caused by the suspect.”

After a foot pursuit, Hollins was identified and taken into custody by Las Vegas Metro Police. Hollins “made an unintentional comment that he had squeezed” the youngster, according to the police report.

The youngster was sent to University Medical Center, according to KTNV, with injuries to his neck, face, and upper chest. The child told police that Hollins told him, “I can’t hear you,” and “I’m going to go hard mode on you,” when he wanted to go with his mother.

As per the police report, Hollins injured the youngster “to the point of exhaustion by suffocation.” It has been stated that investigators are investigating if Hollins was involved in a different adjacent break-in.

According to court documents from Las Vegas, Hollins is accused of domestic burglary, strangulation battery, child abuse and neglect, attempted murder, kidnapping, and kidnapping of a minor. His bond was set at $300,000 by a Clark County judge.