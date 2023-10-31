Salt Lake City Man Convicted of Murder After Alcohol Theft at House Party Turns Fatal

A 40-year-old man, Levon Meguerditchian, has been found guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, and firearm charges following an incident that unfolded at his home during a house party in Salt Lake City’s Sugar House neighborhood.

The tragic event took place on Aug. 28, 2021, when attendees allegedly absconded with a bottle of alcohol from Meguerditchian’s residence, leading to a fatal series of events. 18-year-old Abdourazak Mouhoumed, in the company of those taking the alcohol, departed from the scene, prompting Meguerditchian to shoot at Mouhoumed, hitting him in the head. This resulted in Mouhoumed losing control of his vehicle and crashing into nearby homes, causing his immediate death.

In the wake of the shooting, Meguerditchian purportedly coerced the remaining partygoers into the home’s laundry room, wielding threats of violence. Law enforcement initially investigated the area following the incident but found no apparent evidence of the shooting. However, some hostages were later liberated.

Subsequently, around 6:30 a.m., an individual contacted the Salt Lake City Police, reporting a friend’s continued captivity at Meguerditchian’s residence. Responding officers found a juvenile female with severe facial injuries, believed to be held against her will by Meguerditchian.

Meguerditchian speculated that the girl was acquainted with those responsible for taking the alcohol and invited them to the party.

The jury’s verdict on Friday, Oct. 27, brought convictions on charges of murder, aggravated kidnapping, obstructing justice, and firearm discharge against Meguerditchian. He is scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 10, 2024.