North Carolina Man Charged with Murder in Shooting of High School Student

A tragic incident unfolded last week in Raleigh, North Carolina, when a 22-year-old man allegedly shot a 15-year-old high school student. The victim, identified as Shamar Leverette, passed away on Sunday, October 29, after valiantly fighting for his life in the hospital for six days.

The Raleigh Police Department responded to the distressing scene on Monday, October 23, at approximately 2:45 p.m. Following the report of a shooting in a gravel parking lot situated in the 300 block of South Person Street, near Moore Square Middle School, officers found Leverette suffering from a gunshot wound. He was promptly transported to the hospital to receive urgent medical attention for his critical injuries.

Steven Stanley, the 22-year-old suspect, was initially arrested on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon. However, following Leverette’s tragic demise, Stanley’s charges were upgraded to include a count of murder. He is currently held in the Wake County Jail without bond.

Chief Estella Patterson of the Raleigh Police Department expressed condolences, stating, “Any loss of life in our community is a tragedy, but when the lives of our youngest members are cut short, it affects us all.”

Reportedly, Stanley had been released from prison just two months before the shooting. Leverette’s father revealed that his son attended Leesville High School and had no known association with the suspect.

This devastating incident has shocked the local community, emphasizing the importance of addressing such tragedies to ensure the safety and well-being of all members. The loss of a young life in such circumstances leaves a profound impact on the community as a whole.

The case serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges related to gun violence and the imperative need for continued efforts to prevent such heartbreaking events in the future.