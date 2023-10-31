Georgia, Albany, Domestic Violence, Aggravated Assault, Fire Incident

A shocking incident has emerged as police arrested a 64-year-old man, Henry Hardwick, for allegedly setting his wife on fire in their home in the 400 block of Bobbitt Drive. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the scene on Tuesday, Oct. 24, to find 67-year-old Amanda Jenkins unresponsive, suffering from 25% burns to her lower body. She was swiftly taken to Phoebe Putney Hospital for immediate treatment.

Investigating officers brought Hardwick to the Law Enforcement Center for questioning, where he confessed to the disturbing act. Hardwick claimed that on October 22, he applied alcohol to his wife’s body due to her severe pain caused by multiple sclerosis. Reportedly, he then lit a cigarette near her, resulting in her catching fire.

Allegedly, Hardwick failed to seek help for his wife, stating that he “panicked and was scared to call for help.” Shockingly, it wasn’t until two days later that he reached out for assistance. Jenkins’ daughter discovered her critically injured mother at home and promptly got her transferred to the Augusta Burn Unit for further medical attention.

As a consequence of these events, Hardwick faces a charge of aggravated assault and has been placed in the custody of the Dougherty County Jail. Authorities stated that additional charges might be forthcoming in the investigation.

The case sheds light on a disturbing incident, highlighting the severe consequences and legal actions following such acts of violence within a domestic setting. Authorities continue to investigate the matter as the victim, Amanda Jenkins, undergoes treatment for the substantial burn injuries.