Police Department in Los Angeles arrested an armed man at a campaign event in California with a $35,000 bail.

According to the Police Department in Los Angeles, an armed man suspected of posing as a US Marshal was arrested at a Robert Kennedy Jr. campaign event in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon.

A radio call reporting a man with a loaded revolver in a shoulder holster and a badge indicating he was a US Marshal was made at 4:30 pm local time, a representative from the Police Department in Los Angeles told ABC News in a statement. Officers from the Police Department in Los Angeles arrested the man shortly after they arrived.

According to the Police Department in Los Angeles, the man never threatened anyone or flashed the pistol.

According to arrest information examined by ABC News on Saturday, the suspect was identified as 44-year-old Adrian Paul Aispuro.

Aispuro is being detained in Los Angeles on a felony charge of carrying a concealed handgun after posting $35,000 bail.

Aispuro engaged with a private security team before Kennedy’s speech on Friday night, according to a statement released by the campaign on Saturday afternoon.

Aispuro reportedly asserted that he was a member of the candidate’s security detail and demanded to be transported to Kennedy right once.

According to the campaign, the security impersonator, who was dressed in sunglasses, looked to have planned ahead because he was carrying what appeared to be a US Marshal badge on a lanyard and federal ID beltclip.

Although the Police Department in Los Angeles stated on Saturday that they are unaware of a second armed suspect,however, the campaign also claimed that the Police Department in Los Angeles had arrested the second man who they believe attended the event with Aispuro.

The station’s Watch Commander said that the Police Department in Los Angeles continues to be the primary investigating agency.

