The escalating diplomatic tensions between China and the United States. China imposes sanctions on US over arms sales to Taiwan.

China Imposes Sanctions on US Defense Corporations

Yeni Safak – China imposes sanctions on US, the two well-known American defense companies, Lockheed Martin Corporation and Northrop Grumman Corporation. This decision comes as a response to these companies’ involvement in the sale of US weapons to Taiwan, an issue that has been officially confirmed by China’s Foreign Ministry.

Lockheed Martin played a significant role as the principal contractor directly involved in the US arms sale to Taiwan, which was announced on August 24. Similarly, Northrop Grumman Corporation was found to have been part of several US arms sales to Taiwan, as detailed by Mao Ning, the spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry.

The decision in which China imposes sanctions on US is in line with its Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, demonstrating its strong disapproval of US military support for Taiwan. Mao Ning was quite clear that China believes the United States is taking a wrong and dangerous path by extending military assistance to Taiwan. China’s message is straightforward stating that they are urging the US to adhere to the one China principle and to respect the stipulations of the three China and US joint communiques.

China Warns Taiwan Amid US Arms Procurement: China Imposes Sanctions on US

According to the article of Anadolu Ajansi, the recent action follows a stern warning from China to Taiwan’s ruling party regarding their efforts to procure weapons from the US. China sees these actions as against the interests of the local population and as threats to the peace and stability of the Taiwan Straits. Chen Binhua, the spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, accused Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of seeking “independence” through the use of force and relying on the US for support.

In response to Taiwan’s joint letter submission to the UN secretary-general through its allies, Chen highlighted a long-held position – that Taiwan, as a part of China, does not meet the criteria for UN membership. He also criticized the DPP authorities for their alleged distortion of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution 2,758.