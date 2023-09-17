The United States is actively employing diplomacy and sanctions to thwart Russia’s efforts to acquire weapons for its involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.

According to an article published by UPI, the United States is actively working to thwart Russia’s efforts to acquire weapons from North Korea for its involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.

This comes as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits Russia, sparking reports of a potential arms deal. Sasha Baker, the U.S. Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, revealed the U.S. efforts to expose secret negotiations between North Korea (officially known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea or DPRK) and Russia.

The U.S. has urged North Korea to cease these negotiations and emphasized the importance of diplomacy and sanctions in discouraging its support for Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine. Diplomacy and sanctions are crucial tools in addressing this situation and promoting peace.

In response to these actions, the U.S. has imposed sanctions on individuals and entities involved in facilitating arms transfers between North Korea and Russia. The U.S. is determined to identify and counter Russian attempts to acquire military equipment for their unlawful war in Ukraine, employing diplomacy and sanctions as necessary measures.

During discussions in Seoul with South Korean counterparts, U.S. officials condemned the escalating defense and political cooperation between North Korea and Russia, particularly concerning nuclear and ballistic missile programs, emphasizing the importance of diplomacy and sanctions.

This meeting marked the fourth session of the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group since its re-establishment in 2022, underscoring the critical role of diplomacy and sanctions in maintaining international security.

According to an article published by Reuters, meanwhile, Kim Jong Un continued his visit to Russia, touring an aircraft factory and watching a demonstration flight. The two nations expressed potential for cooperation in various industries, utilizing diplomacy and sanctions. Kim’s visit included a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where he expressed solidarity with Russia, discussing the importance of diplomacy and sanctions.

The U.S. remains concerned about a potential arms deal between North Korea and Russia and is closely monitoring North Korea’s technological advancements in rocket technology and space programs, considering the potential for diplomacy and sanctions.

The U.S. and its allies stand ready to respond to North Korea’s continued development of nuclear and missile capabilities through a combination of diplomacy and sanctions. Kim’s visit is set to continue with an inspection of Russia’s Pacific Fleet in Vladivostok, highlighting the delicate balance of diplomacy and sanctions in international relations.

