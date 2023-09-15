Jaylen Tyrique Johnson, A Man Accused Of Attempted Rape, Now Arrested Through Matched Fingerprints

The man, accused of attempted rape, was now arrested by authorities.

Jaylen Tyrique Johnson was arrested by Seattle Police on suspicion of entering a woman’s apartment and being accused of attempted rape while she was sleeping.

On September 11, Jaylen Tyrique Johnson, 24, accused of attempted rape, was detained and charged with first-degree attempted rape.

Charges against Johnson, the man accused of attempted rape, state that he entered the flat where a woman was resting in the middle of the night in early August.

Charging docs said that he stood over her, ripped the covers off of her, and repeatedly tried to force her legs to spread leading him to be accused of attempted rape.

He, the man accused of attempted rape, allegedly threatened to kill the woman if she didn’t stop screaming and fighting back, according to the documentation.

He hit her in the ribs, body, and face, causing swelling in her face, bruising on her body, and a cut on her forehead.

According to charging doctors, after kicking and scratching Johnson, the man accused of attempted rape, she was eventually able to escape and run to her neighbor for protection.

Documents state that she, the victim of the man accused of attempted rape, had blood on her face and was experiencing awareness lapses. The hospital needed to sew up her wounds.

Documents claim that Johnson, accused of attempted rape, escaped the apartment quickly. Later in August, when his fingerprints matched those taken at the site and his description was compared to that of the victim and surveillance footage, he, who was accused of attempted rape, was finally recognized.

On September 20, Johnson is due to be arraigned in court for first-degree attempted rape with a bail of $600,000.

