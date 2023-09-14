Discover The Worst Neighborhoods in Phoenix, Arizona: The Danger Zones Of The Valley Of The Sun

Uncover some of the worst neighborhoods in Phoenix, Arizona.

Phoenix, Arizona is known as the Valley of the Sun because of the all year warmth and sunshine it experiences. The city is a desert municipality with a mix of modern and historical buildings, sandstone and cacti. Check out the worst neighborhoods in Phoenix, Arizona.

Phoenix is a city that is expanding quickly and has affordable housing, a never-ending supply of entertainment alternatives, and stunning desert scenery.

But avoiding the undesirable places and the worst neighborhoods in Phoenix is essential to a high standard of living in the city.

Read on to know some of the worst neighborhoods in Phoenix.

Worst neighborhoods in Phoenix, Arizona

Central City

Due to its high crime rate, Central City is considered as one of the worst neighborhoods in Phoenix.

Phoenix’s commercial and cultural center, Central City, is also one of the worst neighborhoods in Phoenix, Arizona.

With 58,161 residents, Central City has a total crime rate that is 315% more than the national average.

In Central City, violent crimes like shootings, killings, and robberies are fairly prevalent which makes it as one of the worst neighborhoods in Phoenix. Unchecked possessions may be a target of property crime in some commercial and tourist areas.

Alahambra

One of the worst neighborhoods in Phoenix is Alahambra.

There are 127,764 people living in this neighborhood of the city and its crime rate is 180% greater than the national average.

Alahambra is one of the worst neighborhoods in Phoenix due to the presence of frequent muggings, robberies and shootings.

Theft is a significant issue as well and locals frequently complain about home and automobile theft.

Alahambra has a high rate of drug trafficking which is a major cause of the neighborhood’s socioeconomic issues which added to the reason why it became one of the worst neighborhoods in Phoenix, Arizona.

Encanto

Encanto is also regarded as one of the worst neighborhoods in Phoenix.

Just north of Central City, Encanto spans a wide region that includes the Phoenix Art Museum.

Encanto has 54,600 residents, and its crime rate is 159% greater than the national average making it as one of the worst neighborhoods in Phoenix.

In this community, violent crimes including homicides, robberies, and assaults are all too common. Pickpocketing, larceny, and car theft are all frequent forms of theft in Encanto.

