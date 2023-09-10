Prison Sentence Reduced: Reality TV Stars Julie and Todd Chrisley’s Successful Appeal

Initially sentenced to 12 and 7 years respectively, Todd and Julie saw their prison sentence reduced after a successful appeal.

According to an article published by Metro, Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley, stars of "Chrisley Knows Best," were initially sentenced to prison in 2022 for tax evasion and fraud convictions. Todd received a 12-year prison sentence, while Julie was sentenced to seven years. However, they successfully appealed, resulting in reduced prison sentences.

Todd's sentence was reduced by two years, making his release date January 2033. Julie's sentence was reduced by 14 months, and will now be released in October 2028.

Their attorney, Jay Surgent, argued that their constitutional rights were violated during the trial, leading to this appeal.

The couple had been accused of conspiring to defraud local banks of over $30 million in loans, hiding income from their reality show, and using fraudulent loans for personal expenses, such as luxury cars and designer clothes.

According to an article published by WFTV 9, after exhausting the funds, Todd filed for bankruptcy, abandoning over $20 million in fraudulently obtained loans.

Their reality show and spin-off were canceled following their convictions, despite "Chrisley Knows Best" being renewed for a 10th season shortly before the legal issues arose. The Chrisleys are parents to five children, and their daughter Savannah is now the guardian of their grandchild Chloe.