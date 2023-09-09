Tax Evasion Schemes Unmasked: IRS’s New Offensive Targets Hedge Funds and Large Corporations

This initiative targets approximately 1,600 millionaires who, as a group, owe hundreds of millions of dollars in unpaid taxes through various tax evasion schemes.

The IRS has issued a noteworthy announcement, indicating its determination to clamp down on high-income individuals and corporations involved in tax evasion schemes, where they have not fully met their tax obligations.

According to an article published by The Fiscal Times, the IRS has recently made a significant announcement, signaling its intent to crack down on high-income individuals and corporations involved in tax evasion schemes who have failed to fully pay their taxes. This initiative includes approximately 1,600 millionaires who collectively owe hundreds of millions of dollars in unpaid taxes through various tax evasion schemes.

Additionally, the IRS will be directing its attention toward 75 large business partnerships, which encompass hedge funds, real estate investment partnerships, and prominent law firms known for having intricate and complex tax structures.

This intensified effort by the IRS has been made possible through funding provided by the Inflation Reduction Act. This act initially allocated $80 billion over a decade to bolster IRS staffing and enhance its technological capabilities to combat tax evasion schemes.

While some of this funding has been redirected due to a debt limit deal earlier in the year, it has still enabled the IRS to expand its workforce and utilize advanced artificial intelligence tools to identify wealthy taxpayers who have employed various tactics to evade taxes. IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel emphasized that this compliance push aligns with the Inflation Reduction Act’s objective of holding the wealthiest taxpayers accountable for paying their full tax obligations through tax evasion schemes.

The agency has already demonstrated some successes, recovering $38 million in delinquent taxes from more than 175 high-income taxpayers involved in tax evasion schemes earlier in the year. In the broader political context, this announcement challenges the narrative put forth by Republicans who have expressed concerns about increased IRS funding.

Some have baselessly suggested that the additional funds would lead to the hiring of thousands of armed tax agents targeting innocent families and small businesses. In fact, the debt ceiling and budget deal reached earlier included a $1.4 billion budget cut for the IRS and a redirection of $20 billion to other agencies over the next two years.

According to an article published by CBS News, this announcement underscores the IRS’s commitment to shift its focus toward high-income earners, partnerships, large corporations, and promoters who exploit the nation’s tax laws through tax evasion schemes. Nevertheless, it is unlikely to appease anti-tax activists and their political allies.

Grover Norquist of Americans for Tax Reform, a tax reduction advocate, expressed concerns that the IRS might change its focus in the future for political purposes.

The IRS will continue advocating for its new approach, while Democrats will seek to protect the remaining IRS funding. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer emphasized the importance of ensuring that the IRS has the necessary resources to fulfill its responsibilities and serve American taxpayers involved in tax evasion schemes.

In summary, the IRS’s announcement to target high-income tax evaders and complex corporate structures is a significant move driven by increased funding to combat tax evasion schemes. It aims to hold wealthy individuals and entities accountable for their tax obligations while navigating a politically charged environment regarding IRS funding and its future priorities.